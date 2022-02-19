Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

GVA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Granite Construction from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Sidoti initiated coverage on Granite Construction in a report on Thursday, December 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company.

Get Granite Construction alerts:

Granite Construction stock opened at $35.43 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.05. Granite Construction has a one year low of $31.46 and a one year high of $44.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 60.05 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.51.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Granite Construction’s payout ratio is presently 88.14%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GVA. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,208 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Granite Construction by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,988,594 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $207,176,000 after acquiring an additional 69,525 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 2.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 761,738 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,634,000 after purchasing an additional 20,252 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,562,273 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,083,000 after purchasing an additional 20,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Granite Construction in the second quarter valued at about $40,734,000. 96.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Granite Construction Company Profile

Granite Construction, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for public and private clients. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Water, Specialty, and Materials. The Transportation segment focuses on construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, and marine ports.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.