Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. focuses primarily on directly originating, investing in and managing senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments. Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. is headquatered in New York, United States. “

Separately, JMP Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.20.

Shares of GPMT stock opened at $11.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $622.88 million, a PE ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.78. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a 1-year low of $10.31 and a 1-year high of $15.92.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.64%. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.92%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GPMT. Beach Point Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $4,942,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the third quarter worth about $2,145,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $1,833,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 75.8% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 275,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,626,000 after purchasing an additional 118,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the second quarter worth about $1,741,000. 60.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Granite Point Mortgage Trust

Granite Point Mortgage Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on originating, investing in, and managing senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments. The company was founded on April 7, 2017 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

