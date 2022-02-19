Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $95.61

Shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$95.61 and traded as low as C$91.36. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at C$91.55, with a volume of 740,286 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms recently commented on GRT.UN. Raymond James set a C$98.00 price target on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Friday, October 29th. CIBC upped their target price on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$105.00 to C$109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$95.00 to C$106.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$105.00 to C$115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$105.56.

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$99.24 and a 200-day moving average of C$95.64. The firm has a market cap of C$5.96 billion and a PE ratio of 5.25. The company has a current ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.46.

Granite is a Canadian based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of industrial, warehouse and logistics properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns over 85 investment properties representing approximately 34 million square feet of leasable area.

