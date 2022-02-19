Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Brokerages expect Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) to post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Gray Television’s earnings. Gray Television reported earnings per share of $2.22 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 105%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Gray Television will report full year earnings of $0.13 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $4.10. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Gray Television.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GTN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gray Television from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Gray Television in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company.

Gray Television stock traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.16. 441,004 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 597,609. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.83. Gray Television has a fifty-two week low of $17.53 and a fifty-two week high of $25.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.11.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in Gray Television by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Gray Television by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 76,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its position in Gray Television by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 156,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Gray Television by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Gray Television by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 176,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

About Gray Television

Gray Television, Inc is a television broadcasting company, which engages in owning and operating television stations and digital assets in markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Broadcasting, and Production Companies. The Broadcasting segment operates television stations located across local markets in the United States.

