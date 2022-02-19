Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Grindrod Shipping had a net margin of 23.38% and a return on equity of 42.71%.

GRIN stock opened at $22.50 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $433.13 million, a PE ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.09. Grindrod Shipping has a 12 month low of $5.52 and a 12 month high of $25.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Get Grindrod Shipping alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.80%. Grindrod Shipping’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.16%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grindrod Shipping during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,243,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Grindrod Shipping by 254,963.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 56,092 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grindrod Shipping during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Grindrod Shipping by 25,408.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 15,245 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Grindrod Shipping during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GRIN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grindrod Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Grindrod Shipping in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Grindrod Shipping Company Profile

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd., an international shipping company, owns, charters-in, and operates a fleet of dry bulk carriers and tankers worldwide. It operates a fleet of 23 owned dry bulk carriers and 8 long-term chartered-in dry bulk carriers that transport a range of bulk and breakbulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, forestry products, steel products, and fertilizers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Grindrod Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grindrod Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.