GrowLife (OTCMKTS:PHOT) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.04

Shares of GrowLife, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHOT) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.04 and traded as low as $0.03. GrowLife shares last traded at $0.03, with a volume of 349,008 shares trading hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average is $0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 million, a PE ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 0.24.

Get GrowLife alerts:

GrowLife (OTCMKTS:PHOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.23 million for the quarter.

GrowLife, Inc provides hydroponic equipment, lighting, nutrients, media, and other cultivation supplies to commercial and urban operations. The firm agricultural equipment includes growing mediums, hydroponics systems, tools for cutting and propagation, bulbs, indoor lighting systems, and accessories, ballasts, reflectors, meters and timers, and other technology control equipment for the cannabis and indoor plant cultivation and industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GrowLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrowLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.