GSA Capital Partners LLP Cuts Stake in Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT)

GSA Capital Partners LLP trimmed its position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,334 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HVT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Haverty Furniture Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,303,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Haverty Furniture Companies by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Haverty Furniture Companies by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 52.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 3,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. 84.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Haverty Furniture Companies alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Haverty Furniture Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Shares of NYSE HVT opened at $27.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.69. Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.51 and a 52-week high of $52.84. The company has a market cap of $491.48 million, a PE ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.38.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.15. Haverty Furniture Companies had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 32.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Haverty Furniture Companies

Haverty Furniture Cos., Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories. It provides a selection of products and styles and various brands carried furniture. The firm offers the bedding product lines, which include sealy, serta, stearns, foster and tempur pedic. It also provides financing through an internal revolving charge credit plan, as well as a third party finance company.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT).

Receive News & Ratings for Haverty Furniture Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haverty Furniture Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.