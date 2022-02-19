GSA Capital Partners LLP Purchases Shares of 426 Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 426 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Intuit by 0.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,645,713 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,100,250,000 after buying an additional 59,327 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Intuit by 2.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,863,514 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,324,969,000 after buying an additional 242,134 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Intuit by 3.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,585,968 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,467,370,000 after purchasing an additional 164,781 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Intuit by 1.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,874,499 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,550,821,000 after purchasing an additional 51,734 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Intuit by 7.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,831,979 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,388,150,000 after purchasing an additional 187,909 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $481.20 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $576.26 and a 200 day moving average of $582.37. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $365.15 and a 52 week high of $716.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.10.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. Intuit had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

INTU has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $625.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $640.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $621.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Intuit from $730.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $584.00 to $696.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $664.14.

In other Intuit news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 35,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.96, for a total transaction of $24,690,444.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $691.96, for a total transaction of $232,498.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,950 shares of company stock valued at $34,464,008 over the last quarter. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuit Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.