GSA Capital Partners LLP Takes $219,000 Position in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,656 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUVA. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in NuVasive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in NuVasive by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,654 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in NuVasive by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,926 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in NuVasive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in NuVasive by 145.3% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 9,050 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 5,360 shares during the period. 97.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NUVA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NuVasive in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of NuVasive from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of NuVasive from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. decreased their target price on shares of NuVasive from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.83.

NASDAQ NUVA opened at $50.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.95. NuVasive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.45 and a 1 year high of $72.61.

NuVasive declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical device company to buy up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About NuVasive

NuVasive, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and provision of procedural solutions for spine surgery. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of procedurally integrated spine surgery solutions, including surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, and enabling technologies, as well as systems and services for intraoperative neuromonitoring.

