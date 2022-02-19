GSA Capital Partners LLP Takes Position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 18,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amcor by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 176,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 16,393 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amcor by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 42,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 6,633 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amcor by 154.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,251,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,504,000 after purchasing an additional 759,913 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Amcor in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,437,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amcor in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. 39.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total value of $1,044,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 147,736 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total transaction of $1,775,786.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 237,875 shares of company stock valued at $2,822,314 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AMCR shares. TheStreet raised shares of Amcor from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Amcor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.20 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.18.

Shares of NYSE AMCR opened at $11.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Amcor plc has a 12 month low of $10.33 and a 12 month high of $12.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.98.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18. Amcor had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 24.98%. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amcor plc will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.69%.

About Amcor

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

