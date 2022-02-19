GSA Capital Partners LLP Takes Position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 22,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 19,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 38,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. 79.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

In other Fidelity National Financial news, CEO Raymond R. Quirk sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total transaction of $5,075,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sandra Douglass Morgan sold 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.33, for a total transaction of $58,096.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 115,700 shares of company stock valued at $5,923,318 in the last ninety days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

Shares of Fidelity National Financial stock opened at $47.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.16 and a 200 day moving average of $49.39. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.72 and a fifty-two week high of $56.44.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.92%.

About Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial, Inc is engaged in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.