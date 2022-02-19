Guggenheim Capital LLC Makes New $3.73 Million Investment in LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC)

Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 131,931 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,726,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of LendingClub in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,607,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in LendingClub during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,214,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in LendingClub by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,914,592 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $125,361,000 after acquiring an additional 590,721 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in LendingClub by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 670,279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,153,000 after acquiring an additional 139,098 shares during the period. Finally, Grassi Investment Management increased its holdings in LendingClub by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 104,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,951,000 after acquiring an additional 21,250 shares during the period. 77.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LendingClub alerts:

Shares of LendingClub stock opened at $17.91 on Friday. LendingClub Co. has a 52-week low of $9.50 and a 52-week high of $49.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.78 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.88 and a 200-day moving average of $28.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.29.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.59. LendingClub had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The company had revenue of $262.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.24) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that LendingClub Co. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Thomas W. Casey purchased 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.98 per share, with a total value of $49,445.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan C. Athey sold 4,338 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.10, for a total transaction of $113,221.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,027 shares of company stock valued at $369,743 in the last ninety days. 4.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Maxim Group boosted their price target on shares of LendingClub from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of LendingClub from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LendingClub in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of LendingClub from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LendingClub has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.83.

LendingClub Company Profile

LendingClub Corp. operates as an online marketplace that facilitates loans to borrowers and investments. Its products include unsecured personal, secured auto refinance, patient, and education finance loans. The company was founded by Renaud Laplanche and Soulaiman Htite in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC).

Receive News & Ratings for LendingClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.