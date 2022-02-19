Guggenheim Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 360,713 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 18,385 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $3,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Antero Midstream by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,807,950 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $351,265,000 after buying an additional 2,674,980 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Antero Midstream by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,184,757 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $324,010,000 after buying an additional 909,505 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Antero Midstream by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,199,462 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $314,678,000 after buying an additional 2,503,834 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 45.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,628,440 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $89,914,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 14.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,253,804 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $85,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,876 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Antero Midstream alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AM opened at $9.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Antero Midstream Co. has a 12 month low of $7.61 and a 12 month high of $11.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.09. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 2.92.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.03). Antero Midstream had a net margin of 36.92% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The business had revenue of $216.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th were paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 25th. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 130.44%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Antero Midstream presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.93.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

Antero Midstream Corp. owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets to service Antero Resources production and completion activity. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collect and process production from Antero Resources wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM).

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.