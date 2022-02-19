Guggenheim Capital LLC Trims Stock Position in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW)

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 224,546 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 7,224 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust were worth $3,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $724,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 1.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,103,980 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $52,830,000 after buying an additional 47,659 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 154.2% during the third quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 94,050 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after buying an additional 57,050 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 91.7% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 20,399 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 9,756 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 4.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 320,878 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,462,000 after buying an additional 13,748 shares during the period.

Get BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust alerts:

Shares of BLW stock opened at $14.31 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.74 and its 200 day moving average is $16.65. BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has a 52-week low of $14.28 and a 52-week high of $17.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.098 per share. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th.

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on July 13, 2003 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.