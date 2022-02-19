Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) Sets New 52-Week Low at $77.03

Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $77.03 and last traded at $77.08, with a volume of 170796 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $80.24.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HLNE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hamilton Lane from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Hamilton Lane in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $109.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $120.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $93.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.09. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $91.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.41 million. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 54.14% and a return on equity of 62.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.50%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 198.9% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 124.4% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 250.0% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

About Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE)

Hamilton Lane, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private markets investment solutions. The firm works with clients to conceive, structure, build out, manage, and monitor portfolios of private markets funds and direct investments. It also offers the following solutions: customized separate accounts; specialized funds; advisory services; distribution management; and reporting, monitoring, data, and analytics.

