Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on HWC. Truist Financial raised shares of Hancock Whitney from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hancock Whitney from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $61.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:HWC opened at $54.86 on Wednesday. Hancock Whitney has a 12 month low of $36.45 and a 12 month high of $59.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.50.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.20. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 34.40% and a return on equity of 14.00%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hancock Whitney will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio is 20.69%.

In related news, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.10, for a total value of $281,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,642,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 308.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,478,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,936 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 1,536.2% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 388,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,249,000 after purchasing an additional 364,409 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 2.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,609,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,605,000 after purchasing an additional 220,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 5.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,330,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,464,000 after purchasing an additional 216,318 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.26% of the company’s stock.

About Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service.

