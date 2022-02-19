Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Shares Acquired by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 942.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,163,696 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,956,100 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.62% of Hanesbrands worth $37,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 20.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,414,491 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,409,000 after acquiring an additional 240,281 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Hanesbrands by 10.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 138,527 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after buying an additional 12,926 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Hanesbrands during the third quarter valued at approximately $837,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in Hanesbrands by 12.9% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 18,214 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 2,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Hanesbrands by 52.6% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 32,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 11,100 shares in the last quarter. 89.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HBI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

Shares of NYSE:HBI opened at $15.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.47. The firm has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 69.23 and a beta of 1.47. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.99 and a 12-month high of $22.82.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 108.10%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 272.73%.

Hanesbrands declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $600.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the textile maker to reacquire up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Cheryl K. Beebe purchased 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.61 per share, for a total transaction of $97,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

