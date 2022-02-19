Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 42.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital updated its FY 2024 guidance to $2.400-$2.400 EPS.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock opened at $44.14 on Friday. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a twelve month low of $34.66 and a twelve month high of $65.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.91. The company has a current ratio of 22.80, a quick ratio of 22.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.50, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.91.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. This is an increase from Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 128.44%.

HASI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a report on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group upgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.50.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 334,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,907,000 after acquiring an additional 17,113 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 136,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,385,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 108,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,754,000 after acquiring an additional 2,356 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,332,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 89,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,737,000 after acquiring an additional 6,402 shares during the period. 83.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc engages in focusing on solutions that reduce carbon emissions and increase resilience to climate change by providing capital and specialized expertise to companies in the energy efficiency, renewable energy and other sustainable infrastructure markets.

