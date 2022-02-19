Head-To-Head Comparison: 1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS) versus ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP)

1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS) and ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares 1stdibs.Com and ThredUp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 1stdibs.Com $81.86 million 4.72 -$12.53 million N/A N/A ThredUp $186.01 million 4.21 -$47.88 million N/A N/A

1stdibs.Com has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ThredUp.

Profitability

This table compares 1stdibs.Com and ThredUp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 1stdibs.Com N/A N/A N/A ThredUp -28.00% -52.77% -17.09%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

49.2% of 1stdibs.Com shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.1% of ThredUp shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for 1stdibs.Com and ThredUp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 1stdibs.Com 0 2 4 0 2.67 ThredUp 0 2 10 0 2.83

1stdibs.Com presently has a consensus price target of $25.00, indicating a potential upside of 145.10%. ThredUp has a consensus price target of $24.36, indicating a potential upside of 203.41%. Given ThredUp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ThredUp is more favorable than 1stdibs.Com.

Summary

1stdibs.Com beats ThredUp on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 1stdibs.Com

1stdibs.Com, Inc. operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home dÃ©cor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About ThredUp

ThredUp Inc. operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

