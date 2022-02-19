Head-To-Head Review: Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) and Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF)

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) and Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Rackspace Technology and Bitfarms’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rackspace Technology -6.76% 15.03% 3.24% Bitfarms 5.84% 5.95% 4.95%

88.4% of Rackspace Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.7% of Bitfarms shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Rackspace Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Rackspace Technology and Bitfarms’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rackspace Technology $2.71 billion 0.92 -$245.80 million ($0.98) -12.15 Bitfarms $34.70 million 19.61 -$16.29 million ($0.01) -345.00

Bitfarms has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Rackspace Technology. Bitfarms is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Rackspace Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Rackspace Technology and Bitfarms, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rackspace Technology 0 3 5 0 2.63 Bitfarms 0 0 1 0 3.00

Rackspace Technology presently has a consensus target price of $21.21, suggesting a potential upside of 78.12%. Bitfarms has a consensus target price of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 131.88%. Given Bitfarms’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Bitfarms is more favorable than Rackspace Technology.

Summary

Bitfarms beats Rackspace Technology on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Rackspace Technology Company Profile

Rackspace Technology, Inc. operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications. Its Apps & Cross Platform segment includes managed applications; managed security services in the areas of security threat assessment and prevention, threat detection and response, rapid remediation, governance, and risk and compliance assistance across multiple cloud platforms, as well as privacy and data protection services, including detailed access restrictions and reporting and data services; and professional services related to designing and implementing application, security, and data services. The company serves financial, government, healthcare, manufacturing, non-profit, education, consumer goods, oil and gas, media and entertainment, automotive and transportation, food and beverage, travel and hospitality, retail, and public sectors, as well as SaaS and ISV clients. Rackspace Technology, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.

Bitfarms Company Profile

Bitfarms Ltd., a blockchain infrastructure company, mines for cryptocurrency coins and tokens in North America. The company owns and operates server farms comprising computers that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. It also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada. It also provides hosting of third-party mining hardware. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

