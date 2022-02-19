Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Shares Sold by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY reduced its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 88,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,491 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $2,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 140.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares during the period. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 18,976.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 4,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,985 shares during the period. 92.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PEAK. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $35.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Healthpeak Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.67.

Shares of PEAK stock opened at $31.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.79. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.86 and a 12-month high of $37.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $483.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.88 million. Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 1.54% and a net margin of 33.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.35%.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

