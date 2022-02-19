HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HLBZF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HLBZF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,416,400 shares, a growth of 27.1% from the January 15th total of 1,114,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4,721.3 days.

Shares of HLBZF stock remained flat at $$75.01 during trading hours on Friday. HeidelbergCement has a 52 week low of $65.00 and a 52 week high of $100.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.89.

About HeidelbergCement

HeidelbergCement AG engages in the production and distribution of cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western and Southern Europe; Northern and Eastern Europe-Central Asia; North America; Asia-Pacific; Africa-Eastern Mediterranean Basin, and Group Services.

