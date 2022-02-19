Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Price Target Increased to €95.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €94.00 ($106.82) to €95.00 ($107.95) in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Heineken from €101.00 ($114.77) to €108.00 ($122.73) in a research report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Heineken in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heineken from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $87.33.

Get Heineken alerts:

HEINY opened at $55.99 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Heineken has a one year low of $48.77 and a one year high of $61.88.

Heineken NV engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm operates through the following segments: Africa, Middle East and Eastern Europe; Americas; Asia Pacific; Europe; Head Officer and Other or Eliminations. It offers products under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Birra Moretti, Affligem, Lagunitas, Mort Subite, Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout and Blind Pig brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Heineken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heineken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.