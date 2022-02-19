Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) Shares Sold by Point72 Hong Kong Ltd

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd decreased its stake in Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,104 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Hibbett Sports were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hibbett Sports in the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 731.9% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Hibbett Sports during the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 9,265.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Anthony F. Crudele bought 1,677 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $69.25 per share, for a total transaction of $116,132.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 2,100 shares of company stock valued at $146,000. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Hibbett Sports from $110.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hibbett Sports from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Hibbett Sports from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $120.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Hibbett Sports from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.17.

Shares of NASDAQ HIBB opened at $49.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $672.68 million, a PE ratio of 4.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.91. Hibbett Sports, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.17 and a 12 month high of $101.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.81.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 3rd. The company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $381.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.65 million. Hibbett Sports had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 47.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Hibbett Sports, Inc. will post 11.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Hibbett Sports’s payout ratio is 9.15%.

About Hibbett Sports

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

