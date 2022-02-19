Highland Gold Mining Limited (HGM.L) (LON:HGM) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $299.60

Highland Gold Mining Limited (HGM.L) (LON:HGM) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 299.60 ($4.05) and traded as high as GBX 302.60 ($4.09). Highland Gold Mining Limited (HGM.L) shares last traded at GBX 299.60 ($4.05), with a volume of 3,141,119 shares changing hands.
The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 299.60 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 299.60. The firm has a market cap of £1.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.80, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 3.86.
About Highland Gold Mining Limited (HGM.L) (LON:HGM)
