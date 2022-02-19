HighTower Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) by 1.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,438 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $1,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 5,751,010 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $683,623,000 after buying an additional 36,834 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Guidewire Software by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,070,330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $602,710,000 after acquiring an additional 308,579 shares in the last quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. lifted its position in Guidewire Software by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 1,672,348 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $188,507,000 after acquiring an additional 220,050 shares in the last quarter. Skye Global Management LP lifted its position in Guidewire Software by 165.2% in the 2nd quarter. Skye Global Management LP now owns 1,618,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $182,381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Guidewire Software by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,279,447 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $152,088,000 after acquiring an additional 98,045 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GWRE shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Guidewire Software from $138.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. BTIG Research increased their price target on Guidewire Software from $138.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Guidewire Software from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Guidewire Software currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.00.

Shares of Guidewire Software stock opened at $87.81 on Friday. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a one year low of $87.37 and a one year high of $130.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $104.67 and its 200 day moving average is $113.87. The stock has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.05 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 5.29 and a current ratio of 5.29.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.04. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 5.51% and a negative net margin of 13.20%. The company had revenue of $165.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. Guidewire Software’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.85 EPS for the current year.

In other Guidewire Software news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 594 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.12, for a total value of $62,441.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 2,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.98, for a total value of $234,659.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,804 shares of company stock valued at $1,655,512 in the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which composes of software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

