HighTower Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF) by 371.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,476 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,044 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF were worth $1,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 181.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $104,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $159,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter.

GMF opened at $119.47 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $121.27 and a 200-day moving average of $124.64. SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF has a 1-year low of $115.04 and a 1-year high of $145.38.

SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the S&P Asia Pacific Emerging BMI Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in emerging Asian Pacific markets.

