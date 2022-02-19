HighTower Advisors LLC Increases Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,996 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,573 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $1,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HPE. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the third quarter worth $42,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 394.3% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,015 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 73.7% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,492 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 52.8% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. 82.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on HPE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.81.

In related news, CFO Tarek Robbiati sold 102,133 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $1,787,327.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 16,486 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total transaction of $250,092.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 367,299 shares of company stock valued at $6,116,248 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HPE opened at $17.33 on Friday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1-year low of $12.99 and a 1-year high of $17.76. The stock has a market cap of $22.42 billion, a PE ratio of 6.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.36.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 18.75%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is a global edge-to-cloud company, which engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: Compute, High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence (HPC & AI), Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

