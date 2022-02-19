Hillcrest Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU)

Hillcrest Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) by 13.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 202,027 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,257 shares during the quarter. Malibu Boats accounts for about 2.0% of Hillcrest Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.97% of Malibu Boats worth $14,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MBUU. London Co. of Virginia purchased a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats during the third quarter worth about $19,458,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 23.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 969,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,819,000 after acquiring an additional 186,177 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 94.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 205,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,488,000 after acquiring an additional 100,127 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats during the third quarter worth about $6,790,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 42.0% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 283,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,809,000 after acquiring an additional 83,680 shares during the last quarter. 95.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Malibu Boats alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MBUU shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Malibu Boats from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Malibu Boats from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Malibu Boats currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.75.

Shares of MBUU stock opened at $67.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.69. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.28 and a 52 week high of $93.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $65.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.15. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 34.72%. The business had revenue of $263.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Malibu Boats Profile

Malibu Boats, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational powerboats. It offers performance sport boats, sterndrive, and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes and Cobalt brands. The firm operates through the following segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing and Cobalt.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Malibu Boats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malibu Boats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.