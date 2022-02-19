Hillcrest Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

Hillcrest Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 835,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 34,660 shares during the quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC owned 0.49% of Brandywine Realty Trust worth $11,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BDN. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 15.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC purchased a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $141,000.

Get Brandywine Realty Trust alerts:

Brandywine Realty Trust stock opened at $13.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 167.90, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.51 and its 200 day moving average is $13.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $11.63 and a 52-week high of $15.16.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $125.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.31 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 0.70%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 4th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 950.12%.

Several research firms have recently commented on BDN. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

About Brandywine Realty Trust

Brandywine Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, leasing, and managing an urban, town centre and suburban office portfolio. Its services include asset management, development and construction, investment, marketing & leasing, property management and tenant. The firm operates through the following business segments: Philadelphia Central Business District, Pennsylvania Suburbs, Metropolitan Washington, Austin & Texas and Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN).

Receive News & Ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.