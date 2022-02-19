Hillcrest Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Hillcrest Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 259,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,780 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial makes up 2.5% of Hillcrest Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $17,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Stifel Financial in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Stifel Financial in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in Stifel Financial by 119.7% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Stifel Financial by 44.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Stifel Financial by 44.3% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JMP Securities raised their price objective on Stifel Financial from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.67.

In related news, insider Victor Nesi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.19, for a total transaction of $731,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 3.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SF opened at $75.04 on Friday. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $57.55 and a 52-week high of $83.28. The stock has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.68.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 22.13% and a net margin of 17.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. This is a positive change from Stifel Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.01%.

Stifel Financial Corp. provides securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory, and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other. The Global Wealth Management segment provides securities transaction, brokerage, and investment services to clients.

