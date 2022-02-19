Hillcrest Asset Management LLC Sells 10,697 Shares of The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF)

Hillcrest Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 258,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,697 shares during the period. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Shyft Group were worth $9,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in The Shyft Group during the third quarter worth about $104,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in The Shyft Group during the third quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in The Shyft Group by 9.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.37% of the company’s stock.

Get The Shyft Group alerts:

In related news, Director Ronald Edward Harbour sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.40, for a total value of $988,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $705,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of The Shyft Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Shyft Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

NASDAQ SHYF opened at $44.26 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 28.56 and a beta of 1.49. The Shyft Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.07 and a fifty-two week high of $54.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This is a boost from The Shyft Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The Shyft Group’s payout ratio is currently 12.90%.

The Shyft Group Company Profile

The Shyft Group, Inc engages in vehicle manufacturing and assembly for the commercial and retail vehicle industries as well as for the emergency response and recreational vehicle markets. It operates through the Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles segments. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF).

Receive News & Ratings for The Shyft Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Shyft Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.