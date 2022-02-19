Hillcrest Asset Management LLC Sells 6,400 Shares of Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP)

Hillcrest Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,581 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 6,400 shares during the period. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.70% of Standard Motor Products worth $6,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 47,709.4% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,092,445 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $47,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,160 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 966.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 148,368 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,485,000 after purchasing an additional 134,459 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 144.8% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 160,866 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,031,000 after purchasing an additional 95,146 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 170.5% in the 3rd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 102,820 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,494,000 after purchasing an additional 64,814 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 137.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,478 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after purchasing an additional 30,910 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.81% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Standard Motor Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Shares of NYSE:SMP opened at $47.96 on Friday. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.33 and a 12-month high of $55.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.99 and a 200-day moving average of $47.76.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This is a boost from Standard Motor Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Standard Motor Products’s payout ratio is 30.08%.

In other Standard Motor Products news, Director Peter J. Sills sold 2,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.43, for a total transaction of $146,112.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Standard Motor Products, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and market of replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. It operates through the following segments: Engine Management and Temperature Control. The Engine Management segment produces and remanufactures ignition and emission parts, ignition wires, battery cables, fuel system parts and sensors for vehicle systems.

