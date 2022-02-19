HoDooi Achieves Market Capitalization of $8.83 Million (HOD)

HoDooi (CURRENCY:HOD) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. One HoDooi coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0436 or 0.00000067 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. HoDooi has a market cap of $8.83 million and $1.02 million worth of HoDooi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, HoDooi has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get HoDooi alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002499 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002048 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.71 or 0.00044250 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,741.69 or 0.06848803 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40,017.22 or 0.99963772 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.84 or 0.00049569 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.55 or 0.00051324 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003209 BTC.

HoDooi Profile

HoDooi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 202,785,121 coins. HoDooi’s official Twitter account is @hodooicom

HoDooi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HoDooi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HoDooi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HoDooi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HoDooi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HoDooi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.