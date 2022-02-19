Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) will announce earnings of $0.27 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.26 and the highest is $0.28. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) posted earnings per share of $0.47 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 42.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) will report full year earnings of $1.59 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.65. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $1.92. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR).

Get Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) alerts:

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 41.83% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The firm had revenue of $171.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

In other news, CEO John W. Allison purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.00 per share, with a total value of $120,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer C. Floyd sold 1,666 shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.56, for a total transaction of $40,916.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,876,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,050,000 after buying an additional 173,874 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Mendel Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the 4th quarter valued at about $382,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 257,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,269,000 after buying an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 214,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,233,000 after buying an additional 4,071 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.18% of the company’s stock.

HOMB opened at $23.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.69 and a 1-year high of $29.76. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. This is a boost from Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.02%.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Company Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Centennial Bank. It primarily offers a range of commercial and retail banking and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (HOMB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.