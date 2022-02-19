Horizon Global Co. (NYSE:HZN) Director Acquires $15,540.00 in Stock

Horizon Global Co. (NYSE:HZN) Director John C. Kennedy purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.18 per share, for a total transaction of $15,540.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of Horizon Global stock opened at $5.32 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.17 million, a P/E ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 1.70. Horizon Global Co. has a 12 month low of $5.10 and a 12 month high of $11.78.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Horizon Global in a report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Horizon Global Company Profile
Horizon Global Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of custom-engineered towing, trailering, cargo management and other related accessory products. It operates through the following segments: Horizon Americas and Horizon Europe-Africa. The Horizon Americas segment sells towing and trailering-related products through retail, aftermarket, original equipment manufacturers, e-commerce, and industrial channels in North and South America.
