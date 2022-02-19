Horizon Global Co. (NYSE:HZN) Director Acquires $15,540.00 in Stock

Horizon Global Co. (NYSE:HZN) Director John C. Kennedy purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.18 per share, for a total transaction of $15,540.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Horizon Global stock opened at $5.32 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.17 million, a P/E ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 1.70. Horizon Global Co. has a 12 month low of $5.10 and a 12 month high of $11.78.

Get Horizon Global alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Horizon Global in a report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Iron Park Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Global in the fourth quarter valued at $12,744,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Horizon Global by 21.2% in the second quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 594,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,040,000 after buying an additional 103,881 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Horizon Global by 191.1% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 539,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,794,000 after buying an additional 354,282 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Horizon Global by 1.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 432,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,669,000 after buying an additional 6,875 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Horizon Global by 1.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 181,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.41% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Global Company Profile

Horizon Global Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of custom-engineered towing, trailering, cargo management and other related accessory products. It operates through the following segments: Horizon Americas and Horizon Europe-Africa. The Horizon Americas segment sells towing and trailering-related products through retail, aftermarket, original equipment manufacturers, e-commerce, and industrial channels in North and South America.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.