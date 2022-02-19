Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.14, RTT News reports. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a negative return on equity of 0.18%. The business had revenue of $998.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.43 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 273.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Host Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $19.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.65 billion, a PE ratio of -636.79 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 12.04 and a current ratio of 12.04. Host Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $14.67 and a one year high of $19.75.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th.

In other news, CEO James F. Risoleo sold 7,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total value of $121,936.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 440.2% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 19,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 73.4% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 26,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 11,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 189.0% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 31,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 20,539 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Compass Point boosted their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.58.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in the U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

