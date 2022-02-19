Hsbc Holdings PLC Buys New Stake in Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL)

Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 17,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CNA Financial Corp grew its stake in Vital Farms by 5.4% during the third quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 21,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vital Farms during the third quarter valued at $259,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Vital Farms during the third quarter valued at $217,000. Wrapmanager Inc. grew its stake in Vital Farms by 47.4% during the third quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 38,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 12,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vital Farms by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,201,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,111,000 after buying an additional 19,746 shares in the last quarter. 65.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Jason Dale sold 37,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total value of $664,202.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Matthew Ohayer bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.77 per share, with a total value of $88,850.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 41.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vital Farms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vital Farms presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:VITL opened at $14.39 on Friday. Vital Farms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.03 and a 52 week high of $31.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $579.99 million, a P/E ratio of 119.92 and a beta of -0.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.38.

Vital Farms Company Profile

Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

