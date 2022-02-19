Hsbc Holdings PLC Invests $304,000 in Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD)

Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 6,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TCMD. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 20.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 315.7% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,232 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology in the third quarter worth approximately $249,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 97,516.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 5,851 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Tactile Systems Technology alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TCMD opened at $14.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 2.64. Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.45 and a 1-year high of $61.52. The company has a market capitalization of $294.97 million, a P/E ratio of 38.15 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.28.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Tactile Systems Technology from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Tactile Systems Technology from $62.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Tactile Systems Technology from $44.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tactile Systems Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.25.

Tactile Systems Technology Company Profile

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc is a medical technology company. It develops and provides innovative medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases at home. The company focus on advancing the standard of care in treating chronic diseases in the home setting to improve patient outcomes and quality of life and help control rising healthcare expenditures.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Tactile Systems Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tactile Systems Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.