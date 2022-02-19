Hsbc Holdings PLC Lowers Stake in Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT)

Hsbc Holdings PLC reduced its holdings in shares of Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) by 9.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 24,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,448 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Yext were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Yext during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,213,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Yext in the second quarter worth about $1,100,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Yext by 3.4% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 222,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,681,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC raised its holdings in Yext by 13.1% in the third quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 796,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,586,000 after buying an additional 92,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Yext by 130.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 98,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after buying an additional 55,874 shares during the last quarter. 67.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of YEXT stock opened at $7.39 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.96. Yext, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.11 and a 52 week high of $20.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $958.51 million, a PE ratio of -10.56 and a beta of 1.44.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.03. Yext had a negative net margin of 23.17% and a negative return on equity of 41.14%. The firm had revenue of $99.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Yext, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yext from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.90.

In related news, CEO Howard Lerman sold 26,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total transaction of $272,399.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Brian Distelburger sold 11,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total transaction of $122,034.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,131 shares of company stock valued at $768,738 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engages in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri and Yelp.

