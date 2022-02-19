Hsbc Holdings PLC Purchases 1,094 Shares of Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,007 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Tenneco were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Tenneco by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,582,573 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $51,123,000 after buying an additional 728,845 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Tenneco by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 334,867 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,470,000 after buying an additional 17,590 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Tenneco by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,326,743 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $25,633,000 after buying an additional 287,670 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tenneco by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 683,547 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $13,206,000 after buying an additional 208,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Tenneco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,363,000. Institutional investors own 70.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Tenneco alerts:

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Tenneco from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tenneco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.25.

Shares of TEN opened at $10.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $863.01 million, a P/E ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 2.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.99. Tenneco Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.51 and a 12-month high of $22.75.

About Tenneco

Tenneco, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, market and sale of innovative clean air, powertrain and ride performance products and systems. It operates through the following segments: Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts. The Clean Air segment offers products and systems designed to reduce pollution and optimize engine performance, acoustic tuning, and weight on a vehicle for light vehicle, commercial truck, and off-highway original equipment customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Tenneco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenneco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.