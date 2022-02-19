Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 21,191 Shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lowered its stake in shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) by 78.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,191 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Banner were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Banner by 13.1% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 359,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,821,000 after buying an additional 41,660 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Banner by 1.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 613,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,845,000 after purchasing an additional 10,327 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Banner by 17.1% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 54,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,018,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Banner by 27.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 66,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,668,000 after purchasing an additional 14,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Banner by 0.8% in the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 25,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Banner alerts:

In other news, Director David I. Matson sold 1,738 shares of Banner stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.06, for a total transaction of $106,122.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BANR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Banner from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Banner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

NASDAQ BANR opened at $62.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.08. Banner Co. has a 52 week low of $49.10 and a 52 week high of $66.79.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.27. Banner had a net margin of 32.62% and a return on equity of 12.42%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Banner Co. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. This is a positive change from Banner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. Banner’s payout ratio is presently 30.50%.

About Banner

Banner Corp. operates as a holding company for Banner Bank. It offers deposit services, business, commercial real estate, construction, residential, agricultural and consumer loans. It also provides commercial banking services and financial products to individuals, businesses and public sector entities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BANR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR).

Receive News & Ratings for Banner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.