Hsbc Holdings PLC Takes $281,000 Position in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP)

Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 15,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in E.W. Scripps by 15.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 2,704 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of E.W. Scripps by 97.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in E.W. Scripps by 574.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in E.W. Scripps by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,203,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,482,000 after acquiring an additional 120,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in E.W. Scripps by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 965,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,687,000 after acquiring an additional 26,433 shares in the last quarter. 63.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get E.W. Scripps alerts:

In other news, EVP William Appleton sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $110,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SSP opened at $22.01 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The E.W. Scripps Company has a 1-year low of $16.00 and a 1-year high of $24.78.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised E.W. Scripps from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

About E.W. Scripps

The E.W. Scripps Co engages in the television and newspaper publishing. It operates through the following business segments: Local Media, National Media, and Other. The Local Media segment comprises local broadcast television stations and their related digital operations. The National Media segment consists of national media businesses including over-the-air broadcast networks, Katz, podcast business, Midroll, next generation national news network, Newsy, and other national brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP).

Receive News & Ratings for E.W. Scripps Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.W. Scripps and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.