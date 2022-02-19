Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.01-2.09 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.03. Hudson Pacific Properties also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.010-$2.090 EPS.
HPP traded down $0.45 on Friday, hitting $25.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 630,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,093,539. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.90. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 637.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.86. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 12 month low of $21.97 and a 12 month high of $30.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.
Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $240.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.81 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a return on equity of 0.40% and a net margin of 1.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts have commented on HPP shares. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their price target for the company from $29.00 to $24.50 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.50.
In related news, EVP Christopher James Barton sold 14,671 shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.63, for a total value of $361,346.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties in the 3rd quarter worth $296,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 37,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $920,000 after acquiring an additional 2,291 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 41,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 11,074 shares during the period. Allstate Corp increased its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 46,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 13,938 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 36.4% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 103,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,715,000 after acquiring an additional 27,586 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.98% of the company’s stock.
Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile
Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hudson Pacific Properties (HPP)
- John Deere Stock is Dropping Due to Lousy Timing, Not Lousy Earnings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/14 – 2/18
- Manufactured Housing Stocks to Buy
- Sectors and Stocks that Offer Great Dividends
- Is Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) Ready For All Time Highs?
Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.