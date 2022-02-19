Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.01-2.09 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.03. Hudson Pacific Properties also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.010-$2.090 EPS.

HPP traded down $0.45 on Friday, hitting $25.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 630,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,093,539. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.90. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 637.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.86. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 12 month low of $21.97 and a 12 month high of $30.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $240.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.81 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a return on equity of 0.40% and a net margin of 1.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s payout ratio is 2,500.63%.

Several research analysts have commented on HPP shares. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their price target for the company from $29.00 to $24.50 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.50.

In related news, EVP Christopher James Barton sold 14,671 shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.63, for a total value of $361,346.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties in the 3rd quarter worth $296,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 37,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $920,000 after acquiring an additional 2,291 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 41,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 11,074 shares during the period. Allstate Corp increased its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 46,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 13,938 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 36.4% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 103,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,715,000 after acquiring an additional 27,586 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest.

