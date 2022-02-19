Hugo Boss AG (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Hugo Boss AG (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.00.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BOSSY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hugo Boss from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Hugo Boss from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Hugo Boss from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €63.00 ($71.59) target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th.

OTCMKTS BOSSY remained flat at $$13.04 during mid-day trading on Monday. 191 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,628. Hugo Boss has a 1 year low of $7.01 and a 1 year high of $13.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of -24.14 and a beta of 1.48.

HUGO BOSS AG engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of clothing and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Americas, Asia/Pacific, and Licenses. The firm offers children’s fashion, modern apparel, elegant eveningwear, home textiles, writing instruments, sportswear, shoes, leather accessories, fragrances, watches, and eyewear through the following brands BOSS, BOSS Orange, BOSS Green and HUGO.

