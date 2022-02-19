Hunter Kass Sells 5,544 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Stock

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Director Hunter Kass sold 5,544 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.96, for a total transaction of $1,025,418.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Hunter Kass also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 7th, Hunter Kass sold 5,544 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.89, for a total transaction of $1,047,206.16.

Shares of ARE stock opened at $185.61 on Friday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.37 and a fifty-two week high of $224.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.97, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $203.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $203.46.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.18). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 26.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.37%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,248,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $278,410,000 after purchasing an additional 40,973 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,191,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 106,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,738,000 after purchasing an additional 2,870 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 268,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,934,000 after purchasing an additional 5,993 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ARE. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $219.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $187.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.80.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. The firm also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

