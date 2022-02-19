Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by StockNews.com

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.
Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Huntsman from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Huntsman from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Huntsman from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Huntsman from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.27.
Shares of HUN opened at $41.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.70. Huntsman has a twelve month low of $24.09 and a twelve month high of $41.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.22.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Huntsman by 81.0% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Huntsman in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Huntsman in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Huntsman in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Huntsman during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 84.65% of the company’s stock.
Huntsman Company Profile
Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.
