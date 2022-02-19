Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by StockNews.com

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Huntsman from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Huntsman from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Huntsman from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Huntsman from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.27.

Shares of HUN opened at $41.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.70. Huntsman has a twelve month low of $24.09 and a twelve month high of $41.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.22.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. Huntsman had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Huntsman will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Huntsman by 81.0% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Huntsman in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Huntsman in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Huntsman in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Huntsman during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 84.65% of the company’s stock.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

