Hysan Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HYSNY) Short Interest Down 21.1% in January

Hysan Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HYSNY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a decline of 21.1% from the January 15th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Hysan Development from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

HYSNY opened at $6.05 on Friday. Hysan Development has a fifty-two week low of $5.99 and a fifty-two week high of $8.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.71.

Hysan is a leading property investment, management and development company in Hong Kong, with a portfolio of more than 4 million square feet of high-quality office, retail and residential properties. Operating primarily in the city's prime retail/office district of Causeway Bay, we are focused on delighting our customers and providing investors with outstanding returns.

