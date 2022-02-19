IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV) Short Interest Update

IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,050,000 shares, a growth of 36.6% from the January 15th total of 768,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 408,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.
Separately, Raymond James set a $1.75 price target on IMV and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.88.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in IMV in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in IMV in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in IMV by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 64,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 20,063 shares in the last quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in IMV by 119.0% in the 3rd quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 496,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 269,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in IMV in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 13.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About IMV
IMV, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that engages in providing a novel class of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines against infectious diseases including COVID-19. The company leverages its delivery platform (DPX) that programs immune cells directly within the human body to produce robust and sustained target killing capabilities.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on IMV (IMV)
- John Deere Stock is Dropping Due to Lousy Timing, Not Lousy Earnings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/14 – 2/18
- Manufactured Housing Stocks to Buy
- Sectors and Stocks that Offer Great Dividends
- Is Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) Ready For All Time Highs?
Receive News & Ratings for IMV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.