Indexed Finance (NDX) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $5,794.00

Indexed Finance (CURRENCY:NDX) traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 19th. During the last week, Indexed Finance has traded down 26% against the U.S. dollar. One Indexed Finance coin can now be purchased for $2.43 or 0.00006095 BTC on major exchanges. Indexed Finance has a total market cap of $2.08 million and $5,794.00 worth of Indexed Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Indexed Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002511 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002000 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.49 or 0.00043904 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,699.49 or 0.06776495 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,895.78 or 1.00149928 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.52 or 0.00048999 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.46 or 0.00051361 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003208 BTC.

Indexed Finance Coin Profile

Indexed Finance launched on December 15th, 2020. Indexed Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 854,801 coins. Indexed Finance’s official Twitter account is @ndxfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Indexed Finance is a project focused on the development of passive portfolio management strategies for the Ethereum network.Indexed Finance is managed by the holders of its governance token NDX, which is used to vote on proposals for protocol updates and high-level index management such as the definition of market sectors and the creation of new management strategies. “

Indexed Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Indexed Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Indexed Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Indexed Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Indexed Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Indexed Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.